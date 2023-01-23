Overview of Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD

Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Bhandari works at Columbia University Division of Urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Aventura, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.