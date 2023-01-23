Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD
Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia University Division of Urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 674-2499
-
2
Mount Sinai Primary & Specialthy Care Coral Gables836 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 448-9990
-
3
Columbia University Division of Urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd # 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhandari?
I have been a patient of Dr Bhandari for years. He is an excellent doctor. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Akshay Bhandari, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1811106321
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.