Dr. Akshay Pendyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akshay Pendyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Locations
Movement Family Wellness Center, powered by Novant Health2225 FREEDOM DR, Charlotte, NC 28208 Directions (704) 908-2508
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Akshay Pendyal, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427374339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
