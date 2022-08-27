See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD

Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Sanan works at Kaiser Sunset in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanan's Office Locations

  1
    Kaiser Sunset
    4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 783-4658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Sanan for wrinkle relaxer, but he carefully and compassionately answered all my questions about a variety of things. Also, I’m loving the results from my visit! Thank you so much!
    Katie — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Akshay Sanan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1174966188
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

