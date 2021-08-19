Overview of Dr. Akshay Shah, MD

Dr. Akshay Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BHAVNAGAR UNIVERSITY BHAVNAGAR / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Shah works at San Jose Pacific Neurology Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.