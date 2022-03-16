Overview of Dr. Akshay Thomas, MD

Dr. Akshay Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Tennessee Retina in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN, Bowling Green, KY, Cookeville, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.