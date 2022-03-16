Dr. Akshay Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akshay Thomas, MD
Dr. Akshay Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Nashville-Main Office345 23rd Ave N # 345, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 983-6000
Chesapeake Center141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 201, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 320-1213
Bowling Green1332 Andrea St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (615) 983-6000
Tennessee Retina, PC1125 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 300, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 983-6000
Franklin100 Covey Dr Ste 112, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 983-6000
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Lost vision in one eye due to glaucoma related stroke. Dr. Thomas has been my physician through the continuing process of doing what can be done with eye injections. He is patient and kind, takes times to explain and answer questions about his procedures. Explains how the treatments are working, and watches for any other problems. Referred me to Dr. Galloway another excellent eye doctor for monitoring of his concerns for unaffected eye. Dr. Thomas is a ten star doctor!
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.