Overview of Dr. Akshey Gupta, MD

Dr. Akshey Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.