Dr. Kotha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akther Kotha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akther Kotha, MD
Dr. Akther Kotha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Kotha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kotha's Office Locations
-
1
Purushotham & Akther Kotha MD8860 Center Dr Ste 400, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 229-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotha?
I couldn't recommend Dr. Kotha more highly. I've been seeing her for 2-3 years and she has been great. She's very knowledgeable and very compassionate and makes the extra effort to make sure her patients get the right care. She's one of the best doctors I've ever seen. And I've seen a lot of them.
About Dr. Akther Kotha, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Telugu
- 1780609503
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotha works at
Dr. Kotha has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotha speaks Arabic and Telugu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.