Overview of Dr. Akther Kotha, MD

Dr. Akther Kotha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Kotha works at Kotha Kotha & Kotha Mds in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.