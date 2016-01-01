Dr. Amponsah Chrappah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akua Amponsah Chrappah, MD
Overview of Dr. Akua Amponsah Chrappah, MD
Dr. Akua Amponsah Chrappah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Amponsah Chrappah works at
Dr. Amponsah Chrappah's Office Locations
-
1
Little Smiles LLC1390 CLEVELAND AVE, Columbus, OH 43211 Directions (614) 355-9300
-
2
Nationwide Children's Hospital700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-4950Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amponsah Chrappah?
About Dr. Akua Amponsah Chrappah, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1528077492
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amponsah Chrappah accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amponsah Chrappah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amponsah Chrappah works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Amponsah Chrappah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amponsah Chrappah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amponsah Chrappah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amponsah Chrappah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.