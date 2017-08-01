See All Urologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD

Urology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small East Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD

Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University, State University Of New York and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Boateng works at New Jersey Urology in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boateng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urology - East Brunswick
    579A Cranbury Rd Ste 105, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-8700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 01, 2017
    Down to earth, gave appropriate time, explains cause and findings, highly recommended. Kidney stone surgery was handled diligently.
    Ashish Anand in Raritan, NJ — Aug 01, 2017
    About Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD

    • Urology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Akan
    • 1144541996
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • Upstate Medical University, State University Of New York
    • University at Albany, State University of New York
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boateng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boateng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boateng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boateng works at New Jersey Urology in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Boateng’s profile.

    Dr. Boateng has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boateng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boateng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boateng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boateng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boateng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

