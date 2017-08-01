Overview of Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD

Dr. Akwasi Boateng, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University, State University Of New York and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Boateng works at New Jersey Urology in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.