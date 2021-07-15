Dr. Al Faigin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faigin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- TX
- Fort Worth
- Dr. Al Faigin, DO
Dr. Al Faigin, DO
Overview
Dr. Al Faigin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Faigin works at
Locations
-
1
Wedgewood Family Health Assocs5703 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Directions (817) 294-0731
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well New Born Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Faigin?
Dr. Al has been our family Doctor for 43 years. He has always taken great care of my family. He and his staff always take the time to make you feel cared for. He takes the time to answer all your questions you never feel rushed or uninformed when you leave the office. Dr. Al was the first to hold our precious daughter 43 years ago. He has taken care of us like we were family. He truly cares for his patients. The staff is very helpful and friendly. If you are looking for a Doctor who cares about his patients and who will spend time talking with you and explaining the issues with you in a manner you can understand then Dr. Al Faigin is your doctor.
About Dr. Al Faigin, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1093757254
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faigin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faigin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faigin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faigin works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Faigin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faigin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faigin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faigin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.