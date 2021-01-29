Dr. Al Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Al Franco, MD
Overview of Dr. Al Franco, MD
Dr. Al Franco, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Union Mem Hospital
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco's Office Locations
Arthritis Center of Riverside11725 Slate Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 352-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He and Dr. Lallande help me with my autoimmune disease and I’ve been in remission for several years thanks to the two of them!
About Dr. Al Franco, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1528128535
Education & Certifications
- Union Mem Hospital

