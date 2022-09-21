See All Podiatrists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (20)
Map Pin Small San Mateo, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM

Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Ghamgosar works at Peninsula Foot & Ankle Corp in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Greer, DPM
Dr. James Greer, DPM
4.6 (101)
View Profile

Dr. Ghamgosar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Foot & Ankle Corp
    50 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 242-1689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghamgosar?

    Sep 21, 2022
    My wife and I have been with Dr. Ghamgosar since 2020 and he has been very helpful to both of us with a number of different foot and ankle problems. He is engaged and effective but conservative in his recommendations and treatments. If one has an emergency, his office will fit you in for an evaluation on short notice. Note: : For just nail clipping, he schedules between appointments and one can usually see him on short notice. He does the clippings very quickly, so if you want a consultation, schedule an appointment.
    BBACHRAC — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghamgosar to family and friends

    Dr. Ghamgosar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghamgosar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM.

    About Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295756674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghamgosar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghamgosar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghamgosar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghamgosar works at Peninsula Foot & Ankle Corp in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghamgosar’s profile.

    Dr. Ghamgosar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghamgosar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghamgosar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghamgosar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghamgosar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghamgosar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.