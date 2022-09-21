Overview of Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM

Dr. Al Ghamgosar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Ghamgosar works at Peninsula Foot & Ankle Corp in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.