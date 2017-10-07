Dr. Al Vincent Taira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Al Vincent Taira, MD
Overview of Dr. Al Vincent Taira, MD
Dr. Al Vincent Taira, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Taira works at
Dr. Taira's Office Locations
-
1
Mills Hospital100 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 696-4509
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taira?
Dr. Taira is brilliant, sensitive, responsive, a good listener, follows up attentively on patient's condition, and sincerely strives to solve patient's issues. I totally trust him and am thrilled that he is in my corner.
About Dr. Al Vincent Taira, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1346322567
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taira works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.