Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (27)
Map Pin Small Woodbridge, VA
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD

Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Mortazavi works at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mortazavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
    2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 523-0830
  2. 2
    Virginia Pulmonary Associates
    2028 Opitz Blvd Ste B, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 497-0212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Mortazavi saved my dear mother’s life. I am eternally grateful to him and his outstanding staff. Dr. Mortazavi is extremely knowledgeable, deeply caring, and has the utmost professional demeanor. I highly recommend Dr. Mortazavi to anyone with pulmonary problems, sleep disorders and COPD. He is simply the best doctor. He listens, gives superior advice, is trustworthy, and is always accommodating to his patients. I know firsthand, because I was also one of his patients along with my mother.
    Gina Kalasky — Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD
    About Dr. Ala Mortazavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306812870
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Ketterin Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mortazavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mortazavi works at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mortazavi’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortazavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortazavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

