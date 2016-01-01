Dr. Moshiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ala Moshiri, MD
Dr. Ala Moshiri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Uc Davis Eye Center-lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center4860 Y St # 1700, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-6074
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1063619674
Dr. Moshiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moshiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
