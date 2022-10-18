Overview

Dr. Alaa Abousaif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Abousaif works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.