Overview of Dr. Alaa Afifi, MD

Dr. Alaa Afifi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Corona Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Afifi works at Alaa Y. Afifi MD FACS, Santa Ana, CA in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.