Dr. Alaa El-Gendy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alaa El-Gendy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Lung & Sleep Associates2625 Lee Blvd Ste 100, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 369-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. Unfortunately I have moved and I can't see it anymore. I'm thinking to go back and see him even if I need to drive 4 hours
About Dr. Alaa El-Gendy, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1437186970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Gendy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Gendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Gendy speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Gendy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Gendy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Gendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Gendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.