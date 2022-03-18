See All Oncologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD

Oncology
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD

Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Iron County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Elbendary works at Saint Louis Gynecology and Oncology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elbendary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sovereign Imaging of St Louis
    11652 Studt Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-5445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Christian Hospital
  • Iron County Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • Washington County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bile Duct Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dilation and Curettage
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lung Cancer
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pancreatic Cancer
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Rectovaginal Fistula
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Scleroderma
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Sclerosis
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Easy and relaxed
    — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255395687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alaa Elbendary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbendary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbendary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elbendary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbendary works at Saint Louis Gynecology and Oncology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Elbendary’s profile.

    Dr. Elbendary has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbendary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbendary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbendary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbendary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbendary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.