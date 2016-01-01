Dr. Alaa Salah-Eldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salah-Eldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaa Salah-Eldin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alaa Salah-Eldin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hudson Regional Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 Summit Ave Ste 205, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 659-0772
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alaa Salah-Eldin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548287386
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salah-Eldin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salah-Eldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Salah-Eldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salah-Eldin has seen patients for Gastritis, Indigestion and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salah-Eldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salah-Eldin speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salah-Eldin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salah-Eldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salah-Eldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.