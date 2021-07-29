Dr. Alaa Younes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaa Younes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alaa Younes, MD
Dr. Alaa Younes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Younes works at
Dr. Younes' Office Locations
Freedman Memorial Cardiology Associates3311 Prescott Rd Ste 112, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6957
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time was a bit long but I believe it is because he takes his time with his patients and listens to them. He really helped me and I feel so much better having a good cardiologist in my corner.
About Dr. Alaa Younes, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
