Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS

Midwifery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kandeel works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS

    • Midwifery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003110008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandeel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kandeel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kandeel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kandeel works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kandeel’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandeel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandeel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandeel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandeel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

