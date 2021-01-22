Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandeel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandeel?
Incredible doctor. I highly recommend him if you have a complicated health issue. I drove for hours to go to my appointment and I would drive hours more if needed, as he was that helpful. His approach to medicine is what we need in this world - someone who tries to find and help you treat the root cause. I'm so glad I went to my appointment. He is extremely knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and experienced. 100% recommend him.
About Dr. Alaaddin Kandeel, MB BS
- Midwifery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1003110008
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandeel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandeel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kandeel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kandeel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandeel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandeel.
