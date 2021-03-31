See All Cardiologists in Red Bluff, CA
Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Red Bluff, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Dr. Ayyad works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Red Bluff, CA with other offices in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norman C Nasise MD Ob Gyn Association
    2526 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 528-6150
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2780 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 795-5709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Ayyad is in a Class all his own. He SAVED my husband’s life after 2 other cardiologists gave us NO hope. Dr. Ayyad knew immediately what drug would change everything and it DID! He’s the Sweetest, Kindest, Most Knowledgable Cardiologist our there. Every visit starts out with “ how are you, how is your family....” and you know he’s genuinely interested in his patients. He’s celebrated with us as we watched everything turn around! He’s truly a Gift from God! So happy we found him! If we had continued with original dr, and second opinion dr, my hubby would not be here. So grateful To God and to Dr. Ayyad for giving us this beautiful new beginning.
    Gary and Robin O., Redding, Ca — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548434046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego -cardiology and interventional cardiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Residency, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Internship, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayyad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayyad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ayyad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayyad has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayyad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayyad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayyad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

