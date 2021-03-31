Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD
Overview
Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Red Bluff, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Locations
Norman C Nasise MD Ob Gyn Association2526 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Directions (530) 528-6150
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2780 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (207) 795-5709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ayyad is in a Class all his own. He SAVED my husband’s life after 2 other cardiologists gave us NO hope. Dr. Ayyad knew immediately what drug would change everything and it DID! He’s the Sweetest, Kindest, Most Knowledgable Cardiologist our there. Every visit starts out with “ how are you, how is your family....” and you know he’s genuinely interested in his patients. He’s celebrated with us as we watched everything turn around! He’s truly a Gift from God! So happy we found him! If we had continued with original dr, and second opinion dr, my hubby would not be here. So grateful To God and to Dr. Ayyad for giving us this beautiful new beginning.
About Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego -cardiology and interventional cardiology
- Cleveland Clinic Residency, Internal Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Internship, Internal Medicine
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
