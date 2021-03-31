Overview

Dr. Alaeddin Ayyad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Red Bluff, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Ayyad works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Red Bluff, CA with other offices in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.