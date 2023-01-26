Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annamalai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD
Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Riverside Community Hospital.
House Medicine9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 9, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 786-5557
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Annamalai saved my life by doing two open biliary surgeries at Cedars Sinai in 2013 and just made me more comfortable by doing a laparoscope at RCH in 2023. I am so glad I found he is located in Riverside since I live in Corona.
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215182910
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
