Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD

Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Annamalai works at House Medicine in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Annamalai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    House Medicine
    9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 9, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 786-5557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Liver Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Liver Cancer
Biliary Atresia

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Annamalai's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Annamalai

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215182910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alagappan Annamalai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annamalai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Annamalai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Annamalai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Annamalai works at House Medicine in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Annamalai’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Annamalai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annamalai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annamalai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annamalai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

