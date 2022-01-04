Overview of Dr. Alain Bouchard, MD

Dr. Alain Bouchard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Bouchard works at Cardiology PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.