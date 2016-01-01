Dr. Alain Czaykowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czaykowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Czaykowsky, MD
Dr. Alain Czaykowsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U Natl de Cordoba and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Czaykowsky Hand Surgery Center920 River Centre Pl Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (678) 407-8661
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1902963317
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- Jewish Hosp/Med Ctr Brooklyn
- Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
- U Natl de Cordoba
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Czaykowsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czaykowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czaykowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Czaykowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czaykowsky.
