See All Neurosurgeons in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD

Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. De Lotbini Re works at Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. De Lotbini Re's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York
    4 Westchester Park Dr # 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 948-0444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. De Lotbini Re?

Oct 20, 2022
I was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis two years ago. After exhausting alternative remedies (physical therapy, pain medication) I finally accepted my primary physician’s recommendation that I submit to back surgery. I have never had any surgery before, and had never spent a night in a hospital, so I was extremely apprehensive. I met with several different surgeons who were recommended by friends and colleagues who had experienced similar physical problems, and chose to have Dr. deLotbiniere perform the surgery in August, 2022. After suffering from debilitating back pain for over two years, I am finally pain free. Dr. deLotbiniere is patient, kind, caring, highly experienced, and generous with his time. He reviewed my radiographic studies with me and carefully explained the entire process in detail. Now, 2 1/2bmonths post surgery and with eight weeks of physical therapy twice a week, I no longer have back pain. I would highly recommend Dr. deLotbiniere.
— Oct 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Lotbini Re to family and friends

Dr. De Lotbini Re's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. De Lotbini Re

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD.

About Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588645485
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Addenbrooke's Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • McGill U|McGill U-Royal Victoria Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • Royal Victoria Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Lotbini Re is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De Lotbini Re has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Lotbini Re works at Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York in West Harrison, NY. View the full address on Dr. De Lotbini Re’s profile.

Dr. De Lotbini Re has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Lotbini Re on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. De Lotbini Re. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Lotbini Re.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Lotbini Re, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Lotbini Re appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.