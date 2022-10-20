Overview of Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD

Dr. Alain De Lotbini Re, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. De Lotbini Re works at Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

