Dr. Decastro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alain Decastro, MD
Overview of Dr. Alain Decastro, MD
Dr. Alain Decastro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Decastro's Office Locations
Antoinette Risdon MD Sc4711 Golf Rd Ste 400, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-3079
Cole D Lundquist, M.d. Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 321, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 679-3079
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Decastro is a great and caring doctor that listens and shows true concern about your health.
About Dr. Alain Decastro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710080288
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decastro accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Decastro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decastro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.