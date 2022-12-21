Overview of Dr. Alain Delgado, MD

Dr. Alain Delgado, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Delgado works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.