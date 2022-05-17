See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Alain Delgado Fuentes, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alain Delgado Fuentes, MD

Dr. Alain Delgado Fuentes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Dr. Delgado Fuentes works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at South Cape in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delgado Fuentes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at South Cape
    507 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4947

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 17, 2022
Very friendly knowledgeable staff.
— May 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Alain Delgado Fuentes, MD
About Dr. Alain Delgado Fuentes, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1770076283
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

