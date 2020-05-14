Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD
Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Elbaz's Office Locations
Anderson KNAFO Clinic4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 790-1666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bellaire PT6708 Ferris St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 588-3552
Alain E Elbaz MD PA10726 Huffmeister Rd Ste 120, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 790-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is charming and competent and accommodating physician!
About Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elbaz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elbaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elbaz has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elbaz speaks French and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.