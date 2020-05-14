Overview of Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD

Dr. Alain Elbaz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Elbaz works at Anderson KNAFO Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.