Overview of Dr. Alain Fabi, MD

Dr. Alain Fabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Fabi works at Bronson Pediatric Referral Service in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.