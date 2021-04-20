Dr. Alain Katic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Katic, MD
Overview
Dr. Alain Katic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6330 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 527-8448
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katic has been a savior to me and my family! After multiple frustrating visits elsewhere for my child and myself he came highly recommended by a trusted family doctor and he didn’t disappoint. He’s very knowledgeable and listens to our concerns and always takes the time to explain the treatment plans and options. I appreciate how responsive he is to our emails and calls. And unlike some previous doctors you always meet with him not an NP.
About Dr. Alain Katic, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871605741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
