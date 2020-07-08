See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Alain Taylon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alain Taylon, MD

Dr. Alain Taylon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Taylon works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Taylon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catholic Health Initiatives
    7710 Mercy Rd Ste 2000 Fl 2, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-3636
  2. 2
    Alegent Creighton Diabetes and Endocrinology LKS
    16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 300, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Chi Health Midlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Alain Taylon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1710023866
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Creighton Hosps
    Internship
    • Creighton Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alain Taylon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylon works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Taylon’s profile.

    Dr. Taylon has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.