Overview of Dr. Alain Taylon, MD

Dr. Alain Taylon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Taylon works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.