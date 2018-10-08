Overview of Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD

Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tocatjian works at Alain Z Tocatjian MD PA in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.