Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tocatjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD
Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tocatjian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tocatjian's Office Locations
-
1
Alain Z Tocatjian MD PA425 N Highland Ave Ste 260, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 957-0082
-
2
Highland Anes500 N Highland Ave, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 870-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tocatjian?
Met Dr. Tocatjian years ago, as he was my friend's Dr. I appreciated his care of her and was grateful he was recommended to me when my Cardiologist retired. He is thorough and meticulous in his questions and explains his recommendations so I have a full understanding of his care plan for me.
About Dr. Alain Tocatjian, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740201011
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tocatjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tocatjian accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tocatjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tocatjian works at
Dr. Tocatjian has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tocatjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tocatjian speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tocatjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tocatjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tocatjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tocatjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.