Overview

Dr. Alain Waked, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Waked works at Riverside Cardiology Associates in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.