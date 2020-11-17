Dr. Alainya Hare, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alainya Hare, DPM
Dr. Alainya Hare, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Alainya Hare Dpm2216 W G St, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 547-3338
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr hair is the best. Tim thompson jc tnn
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hare has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.