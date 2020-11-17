Overview of Dr. Alainya Hare, DPM

Dr. Alainya Hare, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Hare works at Alainya M Hare DPM in Elizabethton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.