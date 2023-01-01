Overview

Dr. Alam Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology in London, KY with other offices in Berea, KY and Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.