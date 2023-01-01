Dr. Alam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alam Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alam Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology192 Shopping Ctr Ste 2, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology305 Estill St Fl 1, Berea, KY 40403 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Office3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan is an exceptional Dr, and takes time/patience when I have scheduled appts/answers my questions. Their staff is always wonderful, I wouldn’t trade them for anything!!
About Dr. Alam Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
