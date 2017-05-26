Dr. Alamdar Kazmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alamdar Kazmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alamdar Kazmi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Islamia University / Quaid-E-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Locations
-
1
The Zepf Center6605 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 841-7701
-
2
Toledo Psychiatric Services, Toledo OH2204 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 787-6691
-
3
Unison Health1425 Starr Ave, Toledo, OH 43605 Directions (419) 693-0631
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kazmi is a really outstanding doctor. He's very professional and kind. His office process always runs smoothly. For example, I've been to other psychiatrist who always run late or mismanage their time. Dr. Kazmi is not that way. He is very knowledgeable and up to date in his field of expertise. I would say he's more competent than the average provider. As far as service goes, he listens well and is very responsive and attentive to his patient's needs....I pray that God will bless him always.
About Dr. Alamdar Kazmi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1457361768
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Islamia University / Quaid-E-Azam Medical College
- F.G. Sir Syed College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Dr. Kazmi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.