Dr. Alamelu Murugappan, MD
Dr. Alamelu Murugappan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thanjavur Med College India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7725
Tampa Bay Neurology Clinic413 W Robertson St Ste B, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 661-2211
Tampa Bay Neurology Clinic720 Cortaro Dr, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 661-2211Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I would recommend anyone to Dr Alamu. She has great listening, remembers patient history and provides meditation on a timely manner which was crucial for my case. Excellent friendly staff at Advent Health Tampa Neurology Clinic and getting appointments has always been easy.
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1033219100
- Wayne St U/detroit Med Center
- Thanjavur Med College India
- Neurology
Dr. Murugappan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murugappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murugappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murugappan has seen patients for Insomnia, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murugappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murugappan speaks Tamil.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Murugappan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murugappan.
