Overview of Dr. Alamelu Murugappan, MD

Dr. Alamelu Murugappan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thanjavur Med College India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Murugappan works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Ruskin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.