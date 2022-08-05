Dr. Akira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Akira, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Akira, MD
Dr. Alan Akira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Akira works at
Dr. Akira's Office Locations
Rush Ambulatory Behavioral Health2150 W HARRISON ST, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5495
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was going through so much in my life and I was overwhelmed by my circumstances. Dr. Akira helped me so so much. He helped me to be able to stand on my own two feet with confidence and to realize my self worth. Because of Dr. Akira I look at life differently now. I’m able to control my temper and to express myself with out aggression. He helped me to become aware of my feelings and how to control them. He is truly a Hod send!
About Dr. Alan Akira, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
