Dr. Alan Alberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Alberts, MD
Dr. Alan Alberts, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Alberts works at
Dr. Alberts' Office Locations
West Broward Rheumatology Associates Inc.7431 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alan Alberts is wonderful. He really cared to figure out my issues. His staff is responsive when I call with an issue between appts. YES you will wait awhile in waiting room but he spends the time he needs with each patient..
About Dr. Alan Alberts, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487643672
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberts has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.