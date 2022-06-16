Dr. Alan Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Altman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Altman, MD
Dr. Alan Altman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Altman's Office Locations
Medical Network of New Mexico500 Walter St NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 843-7798
Joseph F Hollinger MD PC700 Lomas Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 843-7798
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I started to see him back in 2011. I was in my mid 20s and having severe hip issues after a car wreck. He’s done 3 of my 5 surgeries. Wish he did my first two! His bedside manner can come across cold at first but you’re paying for an expert to get you well, not a warm cuddly average human. I enjoy challenges and always make it a mission to get him to smile once. He cares about the work he does and takes pride in it. Which is important when the work he is doing is on your body.
About Dr. Alan Altman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952425985
Education & Certifications
- Orth Hosp
- Rancho Los Amigos Med Ctr
- U Calif San Diego Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altman speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.