Overview of Dr. Alan Appley, MD

Dr. Alan Appley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Appley works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.