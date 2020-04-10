Dr. Alan Arauz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arauz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
Dr. Alan Arauz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Arauz's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Based on his reviews, I was worried about bringing my kids to see him. But what we found was a kind, professional, wonderful doctor! He takes his time with my kids, not once have we felt rushed and he has a true understanding of mental illness and developmental delays in children. Such an awesome doctor!
About Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
