Dr. Alan Arps, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Elgin, IL
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Arps, MD

Dr. Alan Arps, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Dr. Arps works at ALAN ARPS MD in Elgin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arps' Office Locations

    Alan D Arps PC
    87 N Airlite St Ste 160, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-3333
    United Anesthesia Associates Sc
    1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 783-3960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2016
    Dr. Arps is extremely thorough! He genuinely cares about the well being of his patients well being! He is an excellent Dr.
    About Dr. Alan Arps, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1942245865
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arps accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

