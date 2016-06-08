Dr. Arps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Arps, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Arps, MD
Dr. Alan Arps, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Arps works at
Dr. Arps' Office Locations
-
1
Alan D Arps PC87 N Airlite St Ste 160, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-3333
-
2
United Anesthesia Associates Sc1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (224) 783-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arps?
Dr. Arps is extremely thorough! He genuinely cares about the well being of his patients well being! He is an excellent Dr.
About Dr. Alan Arps, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942245865
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arps accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arps works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.