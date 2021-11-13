Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Bain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Bain, DO
Dr. Alan Bain, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Bain works at
Dr. Bain's Office Locations
-
1
Downtown Office8 S Michigan Ave Ste 1301, Chicago, IL 60603 Directions (312) 236-3169
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bain?
Been seeing Dr. Bain for years and I luv his holistic approach. Highly recommend him. Appreciate his knowledge about nutrition, vitamins etc.
About Dr. Alan Bain, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477695286
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain works at
Dr. Bain speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.