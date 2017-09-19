See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Alan Balsam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (6)
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Balsam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Balsam works at Medamerica Rehab Center Inc. in Deerfield Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medamerica Rehab Center Inc.
    3275 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 210, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 200-4253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Sep 19, 2017
    I have been going to Dr. Balsam for years and I can assure you that he is one of the best endocrinologists I have ever been to. I have had a Partial-thyroidectomy due to a cancer scare. I struggled soon after my surgery when other doctors tried to adjust my levels accordingly to my own bodily needs. I felt like I was a rat in a medical lab. Instead of just turning me into a chart or just another number, Dr. Alan sincerely delivered the best medical attention towards my needs!
    Florida — Sep 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Alan Balsam, MD
    About Dr. Alan Balsam, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508922618
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balsam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balsam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balsam works at Medamerica Rehab Center Inc. in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Balsam’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

