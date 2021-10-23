Overview of Dr. Alan Banks, DPM

Dr. Alan Banks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Banks works at Village Podiatry in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.