Dr. Alan Banks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Banks, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Banks, DPM
Dr. Alan Banks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
-
1
Ehi Pharmacy Solutions Llc.2295 Parklake Dr NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (770) 938-5974
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banks?
Dr. Banks is an excellent doctor. Explains everything to you in layman’s terms. Listens to your concerns and generally cares about his patients.
About Dr. Alan Banks, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639191646
Education & Certifications
- Emory Northlake Regional Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.