Dr. Alan Barnette, MD
Dr. Alan Barnette, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Affinity Health Plan
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- Saint Francis Health Network
- UnitedHealth Group
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- 1609041052
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Barnette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnette accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barnette works at
